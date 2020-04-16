Jaden VonBrethorst

ATLANTA, Ga. — The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) has announced that Jaden VonBrethorst from Hibbing High School has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership.

