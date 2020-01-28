FARGO, N.D. — The following area students were among the 4,069 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List: Sarah Hoag, Hibbing; Brylee D. Hocking, Hibbing; Aaron J. Barney, Chisholm; Marek M. Cobb, Nashwauk; Marius M. Cobb, Nashwauk; Aubrey Nelson, Nashwauk.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.

