BEMIDJI — Jeremy Laurich from Chisholm earned President’s List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 355 students earned Fall 2019 President’s List honors from the university, and an additional 692 students earned Dean’s List honors for earning 3.5 GPAs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments