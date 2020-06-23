MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Jeff Baker, Chisholm; Jager Williams, Virginia; and Jordan Witherill, Cohasset.

