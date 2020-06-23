IOWA CITY, Iowa — Raechel Moulton, of Hibbing, was among the more than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean’s list for the 2020 spring semester.

Moulton is a student in the UI’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in Health and Human Physiology.

