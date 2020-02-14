CROOKSTON, Minn. — Elizabeth Austin, Hibbing, has been named to the 2019 Fall Semester Chancellors List at UMN-Crookston. She is majoring in Communication.

To qualify for a place on the Chancellors List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 4.00 grade point average.

