MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students earned degrees from MSUM. Tweet congratulations to the graduates using #MSUM2020.

Taylor Adamich, Magna Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Grand Rapids

Rachel Barrett, Educational Leadership (MS), Hibbing

Adele Bestland, Speech/Language/Hearing Science (BS), Grand Rapids

Claire Carpenter, Speech-Language Pathology (MS), Hibbing

Matthew Dass, Educational Leadership (EDD), Grand Rapids

Jordyn DeGuiseppi, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Grand Rapids

Sydney Ketelboeter, Communication Studies (BA), Chisholm

Angela Ogilvie, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Grand Rapids

Morgan Patrow,Summa Cum Laude,Communication Arts/Literature Education (BS), Cohasset

Dylan Surface, Summa Cum Laude,Physical Education (BS), Grand Rapids

