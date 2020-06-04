MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students earned degrees from MSUM. Tweet congratulations to the graduates using #MSUM2020.
Taylor Adamich, Magna Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Grand Rapids
Rachel Barrett, Educational Leadership (MS), Hibbing
Adele Bestland, Speech/Language/Hearing Science (BS), Grand Rapids
Claire Carpenter, Speech-Language Pathology (MS), Hibbing
Matthew Dass, Educational Leadership (EDD), Grand Rapids
Jordyn DeGuiseppi, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Grand Rapids
Sydney Ketelboeter, Communication Studies (BA), Chisholm
Angela Ogilvie, Curriculum & Instruction (MS), Grand Rapids
Morgan Patrow,Summa Cum Laude,Communication Arts/Literature Education (BS), Cohasset
Dylan Surface, Summa Cum Laude,Physical Education (BS), Grand Rapids
