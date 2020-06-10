FARGO, N.D. — Area students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.

A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.

Sara M. Hoag, Pharmacy, Hibbing

Brylee D. Hocking, Pharmacy, Hibbing

Riley P. Boehm, Journalism, Chisholm

Kayelynn T. Ozzello, Biological Sciences, Chisholm

Terrel J. O’Gorman, Civil Engineering, Bovey

