MOORHEAD, Minn. — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2019. Students must be in degree-seeking status and maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Reece Blagoue, Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Hibbing; McKenzie Maki, Finance Hibbing High School, Hibbing.

MSU Moorhead, with an enrollment of approximately 5,800 students, is a comprehensive university offering 141 majors, emphases and options, 11 pre-professional studies programs, 15 graduate programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments