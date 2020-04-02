CHISHOLM — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2019 at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Chisholm: Rylee Appelman, Ariel Ruper, Cassidy Thompson and Lynda Williams.

Side Lake: Jacob Lastovich.

Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

