DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for Spring 2019. They include the following local students: Raini Heyblom, Nashwauk, Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. Elizabeth Copeman, Chisholm graduated as a Webster Scholar and Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Luke Fena, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Abigail Perry, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Jessica Plaisted, Nashwauk, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Jordyn Sallis, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Brianna Westenfield, Hibbing, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Physiology. Jane Dosen, Side Lake, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Sarah Fairbanks, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Nicole Stone, Hibbing, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

