Gracie Gabardi was Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for November. She is the daughter of Derek and Jeri Ann Gabardi and has a younger brother, Sam. She is a senior at Hibbing High School and has completed courses as a post-secondary student at Hibbing Community College.
Her extra-curricular activities include figure skating, track and field and pep, concert and marching band. Gracie is most proud of her skating accomplishments of becoming a Gold Moves in the Field Skater. Becoming a Gold Skater involves a lot of hard work as it is a series of 8 tests that test the 64 elements that she has worked on since 2nd grade.
Gracie plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth to pursue a career in education. She also hopes to coach figure skating in her spare time and continue doing so in the future. She also enjoys baking and spending as much time with friends and family as possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.