DULUTH — The College of St. Scholastica has announced graduate students whose degrees have been conferred for the Fall 2019 semester. Ciri Falcone, Chisholm, graduated with a Master of Science in Teaching. St. Scholastica held its Fall 2019 Commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 14, on campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments