SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University has announced that Emily Tromp of Hibbing has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.

Founded in 1860, Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a selective, comprehensive university affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. With more than 100 majors, minors and pre-professional programs for undergraduates, along with graduate degree and continuing education programs - Augustana is committed to enriching lives and fostering development by combining a foundation in the liberal arts with professional skill and advanced study.

