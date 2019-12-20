DULUTH — Ashley Emery of Chisholm has been inducted into the first class of The College of St. Scholastica’s new academic honor society for first-generation students, Alpha Alpha Alpha.

Tri-Alpha honors the academic achievements of first-generation college students, defined as those whose parents or legal guardians didn’t earn a bachelor’s degree. To be eligible, students must have an overall GPA of at least 3.2 in all coursework. The College of St. Scholastica congratulates these students on their honorable academic achievements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments