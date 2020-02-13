SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU).

Melyssa Stilinovich, Hibbing, has earned a Master of Science, Curriculum and Instruction degree.

Gregory Baumann, Keewatin, has earned a Bachelor of Science, IT-Networks Administration Emphasis degree.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

