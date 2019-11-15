DULUTH — Students from area high schools are now furthering their education at colleges and universities around the country, thanks to funding from the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund. These students received scholarships of $20,000 each, to be distributed over eight semesters, beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Recipients’ names and schools are further down in this news story.
The Alworth Memorial Fund, which celebrated its 70th year Oct. 24 with a ceremony in Duluth, has distributed $52 million among 5,100 motivated young people since 1949. The Fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in these 10 northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St Louis.
“The 2019-2020 Alworth Scholarship recipients are another reminder of the level of interest, intelligence and drive young people of northern Minnesota have for pursuing STEM careers,” said Patty Salo Downs, Alworth Memorial Fund Executive Director. “We’re looking forward to seeing these 60 awardees succeed, and we invite current high school seniors to be considered for next year’s scholarships by applying online between Nov. 1 and Jan. 15.”
The 2019-2020 area recipients are:
Noah P. Gabler, Cherry High School, University of Minnesota-Duluth,Computer Science;
Drew W. Faust, Greenway High School, University of Minnesota-Minneapolis, Nutritional Sciences on a Pre;
MacKenzie J. Hoffmann, Hibbing High School, Pacific Lutheran-Tacoma, Wash., Physics;
Alexis M. Promersberger, Littlefork-Big Falls High School, North Dakota State-Fargo, Nurse Anesthetist;
Additional information about the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund is at www.AlworthScholarship.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.