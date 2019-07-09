The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Shaylene Jackson and Cory Lund, both of Hibbing

Kristina Gabbert and Roger Seline Jr., both of Hibbing

Tara Erickson and Zephaniah Skarja, both of Hibbing

Jessica Lohman and Ramon Gurubel, both of Hibbing

Ariel Nelson and Cole Holtgard, both of Hibbing

Audrasue Levings and Dennis Preble, both of Buhl

Kadie Petron and Carol Upchurch-Larose, both of Biwabik

Leah Johnson and Andrew Skahl, both of Mountain Iron

Jessa Behrman and James Baratta, both of Eveleth

Cassandra Moiser and Sean Anderson, both of Hibbing

Janet Caple and Adam Coon, both of Eveleth

Jenna Massingill of Keewatin and Leo Schweiss of Chisholm

Sara Schue of Hibbing and Steve Bikar of Oak Forest, Ill.

Kathleen Bowser and Esko Savela, both of Nashwauk

Amber Padget-Soto and David Markwardt, both of Hibbing

Cynthia Radmanovich and John Brownlee, both of Hibbing

Molly Ongaro and Blake Henke, both of Hibbing

Heather Stenlund and Joseph Tarr, both of Buhl

Amy Samuelson and Joseph Thompson, both of Hibbing

Jeanie Smith and Donavan Larson, both of Hibbing

The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Alicia Carlson and Eric Thomsen, both of Hibbing

Jane Hakomaki of Hibbing and Anthony Drazenovich of Nashwauk

Cheyanne Niedzielski and Skyler Warren, both of Chisholm

Jessica Hanegmon and Nicholas Cimermancic, both of Hibbing

Danielle Vande Venter and Cody Day, both of Elk River, Minn.

April Larson and Reginald Fountain, both of Chisholm

Ashley Damiani and Nicholas Kenjalo, both of Chisholm

Tianna Marturano and Joshua Shain, both of Hibbing

Kendra Connelly and Jake Woinarowicz, both of Hibbing

Sueanne Dolentz and Tobias Reckmeyer, both of Hibbing

Kristine Maki and Nicholas Miller, both of Hibbing

Britni Galatz and Craig Mattson, both of Hibbing

