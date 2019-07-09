The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Shaylene Jackson and Cory Lund, both of Hibbing
Kristina Gabbert and Roger Seline Jr., both of Hibbing
Tara Erickson and Zephaniah Skarja, both of Hibbing
Jessica Lohman and Ramon Gurubel, both of Hibbing
Ariel Nelson and Cole Holtgard, both of Hibbing
Audrasue Levings and Dennis Preble, both of Buhl
Kadie Petron and Carol Upchurch-Larose, both of Biwabik
Leah Johnson and Andrew Skahl, both of Mountain Iron
Jessa Behrman and James Baratta, both of Eveleth
Cassandra Moiser and Sean Anderson, both of Hibbing
Janet Caple and Adam Coon, both of Eveleth
Jenna Massingill of Keewatin and Leo Schweiss of Chisholm
Sara Schue of Hibbing and Steve Bikar of Oak Forest, Ill.
Kathleen Bowser and Esko Savela, both of Nashwauk
Amber Padget-Soto and David Markwardt, both of Hibbing
Cynthia Radmanovich and John Brownlee, both of Hibbing
Molly Ongaro and Blake Henke, both of Hibbing
Heather Stenlund and Joseph Tarr, both of Buhl
Amy Samuelson and Joseph Thompson, both of Hibbing
Jeanie Smith and Donavan Larson, both of Hibbing
The following list of marriage license applications for the month of June were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Alicia Carlson and Eric Thomsen, both of Hibbing
Jane Hakomaki of Hibbing and Anthony Drazenovich of Nashwauk
Cheyanne Niedzielski and Skyler Warren, both of Chisholm
Jessica Hanegmon and Nicholas Cimermancic, both of Hibbing
Danielle Vande Venter and Cody Day, both of Elk River, Minn.
April Larson and Reginald Fountain, both of Chisholm
Ashley Damiani and Nicholas Kenjalo, both of Chisholm
Tianna Marturano and Joshua Shain, both of Hibbing
Kendra Connelly and Jake Woinarowicz, both of Hibbing
Sueanne Dolentz and Tobias Reckmeyer, both of Hibbing
Kristine Maki and Nicholas Miller, both of Hibbing
Britni Galatz and Craig Mattson, both of Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.