The following list of marriage license applications for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Caralee Peters of Mountain Iron and Kyle Niemi of Eveleth
Douglas Johnson of Ely and Dale Anderson of Hibbing
Alexis Ginsberg and Warren Engdahl, both of Rochester, Minn.
Joseph Grabanski and Erin Homan, both of Hibbing
