The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Natasha Elj and Samual Drinkwine, both of Hibbing

Michael Asplin, of Duluth, and Jordyn Sallis, of Hibbing

Antony Hernandez, of Ely, and Valerie Sandstrom, of Hibbing

Linsey Harmon and Debra Putney, both of Hibbing

August Duarte and Desirae Novak, both of Chisholm

Christine Traeger and Gustav Shackelton, both of Chisholm

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments