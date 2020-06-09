The following list of marriage license applications for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Natasha Elj and Samual Drinkwine, both of Hibbing
Michael Asplin, of Duluth, and Jordyn Sallis, of Hibbing
Antony Hernandez, of Ely, and Valerie Sandstrom, of Hibbing
Linsey Harmon and Debra Putney, both of Hibbing
August Duarte and Desirae Novak, both of Chisholm
Christine Traeger and Gustav Shackelton, both of Chisholm
