The following list of marriage license applications for the month of October were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

• Kaitlyn Wierimaa and Chazz Brazier, both of Hibbing

• Desiree Valento and Michael Mitchell, both of Mountain Iron

• Anne Grozdanich and Shaun Germolus, both of Hibbing

