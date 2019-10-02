The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Robin Worth and Karl Jakisch, both of Hibbing

Justina Brusacoram of Arden Hills, Minn., and Trevor Ross of Grand Rapids

Maria Bauman and Clint Abernathey, both of Nashwauk

Donald Walker and Hattie Degnan, both of Hibbing

Shawn Pound and Theresa Hemphill, both of Hibbing

Ashley Stainiger and Antonio Carrillo, both of Chisholm

