The following list of marriage license applications for the month of September was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Robin Worth and Karl Jakisch, both of Hibbing
Justina Brusacoram of Arden Hills, Minn., and Trevor Ross of Grand Rapids
Maria Bauman and Clint Abernathey, both of Nashwauk
Donald Walker and Hattie Degnan, both of Hibbing
Shawn Pound and Theresa Hemphill, both of Hibbing
Ashley Stainiger and Antonio Carrillo, both of Chisholm
