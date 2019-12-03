The following list of marriage license applications for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Ashley Mattson and Matthew Pingatore, both of Hibbing
Jill Faust and Richard Moody, both of Hibbing
Madison Roberts and Michael Pechovnik, both of Hibbing
Donna Feltus and Jason Crum, both of Hibbing
Beth Gundy and Allen Heitala, both of Chisholm
Valerie Storm and Dean Paolo, both of Hibbing
Destini Kokkinis and Joshua Jacobus, both of Hibbing
Lisa Rosati and Michael Hukka, both of Hibbing
Marina Rolle and Blake Mosel, both of Hibbing
Ashley St. Germain of Grand Rapids and Bart Ziebarth of Hibbing
Dacey Hoffman and Jeremy Fosso, both of Hibbing
Becky Gunderson and Nicholas Robinson, both of Chisholm
