The following list of marriage license applications for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Triston Zaudtke and Rebecca Stockwell, both of Chisholm
Katie Breznik and Keith Ray, both of Hibbing
Aaron Wellander and Leighanna Huusko, both of Hibbing
Devin Smart and John Foley, both of Chisholm
Alisha Graupmann of Duluth, and Thomas Shelton of Chisholm
