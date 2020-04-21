The following list of marriage license applications for the month of March were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Triston Zaudtke and Rebecca Stockwell, both of Chisholm

Katie Breznik and Keith Ray, both of Hibbing

Aaron Wellander and Leighanna Huusko, both of Hibbing

Devin Smart and John Foley, both of Chisholm

Alisha Graupmann of Duluth, and Thomas Shelton of Chisholm

