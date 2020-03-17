The following list of marriage license applications for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Amy Kangas and Scott Moore, both of Hibbing
Felecia Putney and Jeremy Theisen, both of Hibbing
Benjamin Riker and Merija Reuber, both of Hibbing
Gabriele Gonzalez and Nicholas Carter, both of Hibbing
Daylan Evans and Shyann Hoss, both of Hibbing
Timothy Hannan and Karen Pender, both of Chisholm
Frank Shaffer and Lynn Weber, both of Hoyt Lakes
Nicole Graham and Kenneth Giving, both of Bovey
Daniel Dolinar and Sheree Harwood, both of Hibbing
Lisa Ribich and Jeffrey Ribich, both of Hibbing
