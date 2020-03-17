The following list of marriage license applications for the month of February were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Amy Kangas and Scott Moore, both of Hibbing

Felecia Putney and Jeremy Theisen, both of Hibbing

Benjamin Riker and Merija Reuber, both of Hibbing

Gabriele Gonzalez and Nicholas Carter, both of Hibbing

Daylan Evans and Shyann Hoss, both of Hibbing

Timothy Hannan and Karen Pender, both of Chisholm

Frank Shaffer and Lynn Weber, both of Hoyt Lakes

Nicole Graham and Kenneth Giving, both of Bovey

Daniel Dolinar and Sheree Harwood, both of Hibbing

Lisa Ribich and Jeffrey Ribich, both of Hibbing

