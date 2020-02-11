The following list of marriage license applications for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Stephen Burt, of Nashwauk and Shannon Murray, of Hibbing

Amanda Lippincott and Emilie Pulis, both of Hibbing

Kassidy Matthews and James Lewis, both of Pengilly

Leland Lane and Nichole Valla, both of Meadowlands

Joshua Knapp and Hannah Milani, both of Hibbing

Jesse Ross and Deanna Richards, both of Hibbing

Thomas Becker and Hailey Warzonek, both of Hibbing

Kari Barnhill and Nathan Trask, both of Hibbing

Brian Potter and Lori Rice, both of Hibbing

Christopher Bougalis and Vanessa Lavalier, both of Hibbing

Kyle Koziol and Kaitlyn Kainz, both of Chisholm

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments