The following list of marriage license applications for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Stephen Burt, of Nashwauk and Shannon Murray, of Hibbing
Amanda Lippincott and Emilie Pulis, both of Hibbing
Kassidy Matthews and James Lewis, both of Pengilly
Leland Lane and Nichole Valla, both of Meadowlands
Joshua Knapp and Hannah Milani, both of Hibbing
Jesse Ross and Deanna Richards, both of Hibbing
Thomas Becker and Hailey Warzonek, both of Hibbing
Kari Barnhill and Nathan Trask, both of Hibbing
Brian Potter and Lori Rice, both of Hibbing
Christopher Bougalis and Vanessa Lavalier, both of Hibbing
Kyle Koziol and Kaitlyn Kainz, both of Chisholm
