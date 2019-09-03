The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Arieana Sullivan and Tage Ross, both of Hibbing

Joseph Radtke and Alyssa Olson, both of Hibbing

Lindsay Enich of Hibbing and Ian Kritz of Duluth

Devin Mousseau and Joshua Carter, both of Hibbing

Lexus Lustila and Natalie Lewis, both of Hibbing

Isaiah Johnson of Hibbing and Grace Johnston of Floodwood

Christopher Lawrence and Deanna Johnson, both of Hibbing

Teddy Lavigne and Sarah Allison, both of Hibbing

Roy Grotberg and Alyssa LaBarge, both of Hibbing

Hope Liesener and John Rupp, both of Chisholm

Klarissa Karel and Justin Sauter, both of Gilbert

Nicole Mast and Corey Mills, both of Hibbing

Tanya Nielsen and Brent Hoyt, both of Hibbing

Connor Perry and Elizabeth Andrican, both of Hibbing

Barbara Mulenburg and Jonathan White, both of Chisholm

Gregory Anderson of Hibbing and Ewa Jakubowski, Bayonne, N.J.

Corey Nelson and Lisa Hart, both of Chisholm

Brekke Hudelson and Erik Johnsrud, both of Hibbing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments