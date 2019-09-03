The following list of marriage license applications for the month of August was provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Arieana Sullivan and Tage Ross, both of Hibbing
Joseph Radtke and Alyssa Olson, both of Hibbing
Lindsay Enich of Hibbing and Ian Kritz of Duluth
Devin Mousseau and Joshua Carter, both of Hibbing
Lexus Lustila and Natalie Lewis, both of Hibbing
Isaiah Johnson of Hibbing and Grace Johnston of Floodwood
Christopher Lawrence and Deanna Johnson, both of Hibbing
Teddy Lavigne and Sarah Allison, both of Hibbing
Roy Grotberg and Alyssa LaBarge, both of Hibbing
Hope Liesener and John Rupp, both of Chisholm
Klarissa Karel and Justin Sauter, both of Gilbert
Nicole Mast and Corey Mills, both of Hibbing
Tanya Nielsen and Brent Hoyt, both of Hibbing
Connor Perry and Elizabeth Andrican, both of Hibbing
Barbara Mulenburg and Jonathan White, both of Chisholm
Gregory Anderson of Hibbing and Ewa Jakubowski, Bayonne, N.J.
Corey Nelson and Lisa Hart, both of Chisholm
Brekke Hudelson and Erik Johnsrud, both of Hibbing
