The following list of dissolutions of marriage for the month of November were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Mitchell Greski and Jasmine Marie Greski
Troy Anthony Silvia and Amber Lee Silvia
James Francis Mengelkoch and Carole A. Mengelkoch nka Carole Ann St. Martin
James Russell Warren and Marcia Ann Warren nka Marcia Ann Larsen
Chad Michael Suggs and Ashley Marie Suggs nka Ashley Marie Werdier
Robert Thomas Suhonen and Bobbi Jean Suhonen nka Bobbi Jean Lindsay
