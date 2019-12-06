The Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish felony convictions each Saturday as they become available from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.
Dec. 5
Jane Lou Renskers, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. She was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, with a stay for three years. She was credited with 191 days for time served. She was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
