The Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish felony convictions each Saturday as they become available from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.

Dec. 5

Jane Lou Renskers, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. She was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, with a stay for three years. She was credited with 191 days for time served. She was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.

