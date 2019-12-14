The Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish felony convictions each Saturday as they become available from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.
Dec. 7-9
Flint Ted Ranta, of Virginia, has been convicted of possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, with a stay of three years. He was ordered to pay $135 in fines.
Also, Ranta was convicted of possession of oxycodone in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to prison for 17 months, with a stay of three years. He was fined $85.
Finally, Ranta was convicted of check forgery. He was sentenced to prison for 15 months, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 53 days for time served. He was fined $85.
Justin Michael Jenkins, of Saginaw, has been convicted of possession of tramadol in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to adult supervised probation for three years. He was credited with 30 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fines.
Tyler Jon Bishop, who was identified as homeless, has been convicted of assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 13 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.
Shawn Douglas Sweeney, of Brainerd, has been convicted of threat of violence. He was sentenced to supervised probation for three years. He was credited with six days time served. He was ordered to pay $210 in fees.
Bart John Ziebarth, of Hibbing, has been convicted of first degree damage to property. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 256 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.
