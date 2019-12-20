The Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish felony convictions each Saturday as they become available from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.
Dec. 17-19
• Matthew Adrian Entner, of Virginia, has been convicted of assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for one year and one day, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 125 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.
• Entner has also been convicted of criminal damage to property in the first degree. He was sentenced to prison for one year and one day, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 125 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.