The Hibbing Daily Tribune is scheduled to publish felony convictions each Saturday as they become available from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.

Dec. 17-19

• Matthew Adrian Entner, of Virginia, has been convicted of assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for one year and one day, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 125 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.

• Entner has also been convicted of criminal damage to property in the first degree. He was sentenced to prison for one year and one day, with a stay of three years. He was credited with 125 days for time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in fees.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments