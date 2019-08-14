Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is publishing felony convictions from the St. Louis District Court in Hibbing.
July 8
Nicholas Kenneth Sleen, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, with a stay for three years. He was ordered to pay $85 in total fees.
July 10
Shawn Steven Dobis, of Little Falls, has been convicted of possessing 50 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine in the first degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 117 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
July 11
Douglas Steven Pritchett, of Hibbing, has been convicted of threats of violence. He was sentenced to Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, with a stay for three years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Bart John Ziebarth, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 13 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Jordan Leigh Anderson, of Virginia, has been convicted of aiding and abetting a felony theft. Anderson was sentenced to a stay of imposition and supervision probation for three years after serving 10 days in local confinement. Anderson was ordered to pay $10,153 in restitution and $135 in total fees.
July 12
Brandon Lee Blight, of Side Lake, has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 18 months, with a stay for five years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
July 18
Aaron Jeffery Hill, of Saginaw, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, with a stay for three years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
David Allen Maki, of Eveleth, has been convicted of driving while impaired in the first degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 42 months, with a stay for two years and eight months. He was ordered to pay $1,315 in total fees.
Richard James Gibson, of Hibbing, has been convicted of a violation of predatory offender registration requirements. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 24 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Grant Aaron Sterling, of Chisholm, has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 48 months, with a stay of five years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
July 19
Thomas Patrick Baumchen Jr., of Hibbing, has been convicted of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 19 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Cody Allen Parson, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility for 17 months, with a stay of five years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Also, Parson was convicted of three degree sale of narcotics. He was sentenced to prison for 39 months, with a stay of five years and ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
July 31
Justin Michael Jenkins, of Saginaw, has been convicted of possession of tramadol in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to supervised probation for three years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
