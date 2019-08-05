Here, the Hibbing Daily Tribune is publishing felony convictions from the St. Louis District Court.
June 6
• Jerry Dean Franks, of Side Lake, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and 21 days to local confinement. He was credited for six months time served. He was ordered to pay $50 in total fees.
• Gary Michael Stillwell, of Chisholm, has been convicted of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 26 months. He was ordered to pay $2,433 in restitution and $85 in total fees.
Also, Stillwell was convicted of burglary in the second degree while possessing burglary tools. He was sentenced to prison for 27 months and ordered to pay $210 in total fees and $14,177 in restitution.
Also, Stillwell was convicted of damage to property in the first degree. He was sentenced to prison for 21 months.
• Joseph Lee Wilson, of Saginaw, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was sentenced to 72 days in local confinement and credited for six months time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
June 13
• Aaron Matthew Masieniec, of Chisholm, has been convicted of threats of violence. He was sentenced to one year to local confinement, with a stay of adjudication for 363 days. He was sentenced to two years of probation. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
• Courtney Elizabeth-Lee Moe, of Chisholm, has been convicted of state lottery fraud. She was sentenced to a stay of adjudication and two years of probation. She was ordered to pay $240 in restitution and $290 in total fees.
• Adam Lee Johnson, of Hibbing, has been convicted of domestic assault. He was sentenced to a stay of imposition and three years of supervised probation. He was credited with 60 days time served in local confinement. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
• Benjamin David Lundquist, of Grand Rapids, has been convicted of muder in the second degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 346 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
• Michael Louis Peterson, of Hibbing, has been convicted of domestic assault by strangulation. He was sentenced to Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 15 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was credited with 55 days time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
• Cory Alvin Wickstrom, of Hibbing, has been convicted of criminal sex conduct fourth degree force or coercion. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 24 months, with a stay of adjudication for five years. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay $660 in total fees.
• Brad Alan Grandahl II, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of burglary/theft tools. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 17 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was sentenced to three years of supervised violation. He was credited with 84 days time served. He was ordered to pay $135 time served.
• Clifton Arthella Oneal III, of Hibbing, has been convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 21 months. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
June 20
• Jeanna Renee-Elizabeth Springer, of Hibbing, has been convicted of the sale of methamphetamine in the first degree. She was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee for 90 months, with a stay of adjudication for five years. She was sentenced for 180 days and credited with 12 days time served. She was ordered to pay $185 in total fees.
June 27
• Joseph Lashwan Brown, of Duluth, has been convicted of domestic assault. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 18 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was credited with 99 days time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
Also, Brown was convicted of violation of a protection order. He was sentenced to prison for 21 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and credited with 99 days time served. He was ordered to pay $85 in total fees.
• Kenneth Bernard Obrien, of Hibbing, has been convicted of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to a stay of imposition and supervised release for three years. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
• Martin Dale Plaisted, of Nashwauk, has been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 13 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was credited for four days time served. He was ordered to pay $135 in total fees.
June 28
• Chevy Christopher Faitel, of Hibbing, has been convicted of theft of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud for 19 months, with a stay of adjudication for three years. He was credited with 29 days time served. He was ordered to pay $85 in total fees.
