Due to the Coronavirus, social distancing and stay at home orders, the House Committee has canceled the Memorial Day Service at the cemetery and the dinner as the Memorial Building is closed. We want everyone to be healthy and safe. We will be putting out flags at the cemetery as the Scouts can’t gather in groups either.
This was a hard decision to make, but each and every person’s health is important. There will be a page in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on Sunday, May 24, 2020, with all the names of our veterans and auxiliary members that have passed on in the past year. We must not forget our veterans — those that gave and are still giving and those who paid the ultimate price. It is our duty to make sure that this day is not forgotten. Take a minute to say a prayer for all of our veterans, their families, doctors, nurses, first responders, families taking care of elderly members, the men and women on the front lines. As everyone is saying, we’re all in this together and we’ll get through this together. Please stay healthy and strong. We’re looking forward to our next event when we all can be together.
Barbara J. Hemenway
House Committee Chair
Veterans House Committee: DAV Chapter 03 & Auxiliary, VFW Post 1221 & Auxiliary, American Legion Post 222 & Auxiliary, AMVETS Post 12 & our Honor Guard.
Hibbing
