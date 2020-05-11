When I heard some of our neighbors in Wisconsin had contracted coronavirus after voting in-person in their April 7 primary, one thing became clear: we can’t let this happen in Minnesota. We can't force people to make the impossible choice between risking their health by standing in line at a crowded polling place, or giving up their right to vote. Thankfully, there is another way. We can adapt our elections, just as we've adapted every other area of our daily lives. By expanding vote-by-mail options and making a few simple changes, we can keep Minnesotans healthy and keep our elections secure and accessible.
Johnnie Forrest
Keewatin
