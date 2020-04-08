God, the Divine, the Universe — whatever you choose to call your belief system — is trying to tell us something. What might that be? I believe it’s called humanity. We need to get back to being human and treating one another with humanity.
“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Matthew 7:12.
We have strayed so far from this in recent years it is difficult to fathom. Where has our sense of decency, integrity and moral values gone? How have we, as a nation, strayed so far from our core values and principles? Is that the way you were raised?
There is greed, bias, suppression, and hatred, lack of respect, lying, and environmental damage. Indeed we are hearing the cries from the Universe. It is telling us to sit up and take notice.
Could it be that the pandemic we now face is the Universe’s way of shaking us up and saying OK, enough? Let’s get back to treating one another with humanity.
We have become so busy with our lives we no longer have time for one another. When’s the last time you had dinner as a family, enjoyed family time? Sat down and had a real discussion with your kids? No cell phone, electronics. Just good old-fashioned talking. Do you know what your kids really think or are interested in? Communication.
Well, now it’s being forced upon you. Now you have to be around one another whether you want to or not. All that time you wished you had come together as a family? Well, here it is and make the most of it. Get reacquainted and get to know one another.
We are seeing towns and communities coming together for the good of all. People, business pulling together and offering their services. Neighborhoods checking in with one another and making sure the elderly and impaired are OK. Our health care delivery system is on overload keeping us safe. Humanity.
Maybe there is a lesson to be learned from all this, and we are a nation that has been awakened. At our core we are good, decent and compassionate people. Yes, there are some who won’t see the light and mores the pity for them.
Just maybe God, the Divine, the Universe will look upon us and see that we have learned from all this and begin to heal us.
Roberta Schloesser
Hibbing
