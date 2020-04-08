The subject of refugee location has been tabled until May 26. I believe this is a good thing in light of the fact that many people were unaware that it was on the county agenda for Jan. 7. Granted you can go to their website and read what is coming up but many people do not and yet they are concerned about this topic.
However, when you read the March 6 article written in the Duluth News Tribune about this topic, Commissioner Jewell does not want to wait that long. Instead, he is putting pressure on the other commissioners to bring it to a vote before that date. Frank Jewell needs to remember that the government is “We the People” and that he is only a representative of his districts’ wishes. People have legitimate concerns such as the refugees competing directly with St. Louis County citizens for benefits and the potential need for increased security, which may mean that additional law enforcement officers may need to be hired. Where would the money come from? I am sure there are many other concerns as well.
Time was needed by St. Louis County citizens to respond to their respective commissioners and undoubtedly some will also try to make the May 26 meeting. I applaud the commissioners that tabled this until May 26 so that citizens can respond. They understand that they are servants of the people and not the people being servants to the politicians. Since Commissioner Jewell has such disrespect regarding the input of St. Louis County citizens, in my humble opinion, he should step down as commissioner. An election could then be held to fulfill the rest of his term. This would be the honorable thing to do.
Steven K. Lerol
Hibbing
