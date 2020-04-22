Due to an increased demand and subsequent shortage of toilet paper and a move toward the use of disinfecting wipes and towels as a result of COVID-19, we are seeing an increased use and flushing of non-flushable materials such as baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, napkins and paper towels.
While the so called “flushable” wipes, which in fact are NOT flushable is not a new issue to the District and wastewater facilities, there is an increased risk due to increased use. “We ask that our community members in Chisholm, Buhl, Kinney and Great Scott pay extra attention to what they are using and flushing and remind them not to flush anything other than toilet paper.
The COVID-19 outbreak has created additional stress and uncertainty for everyone, and while we understand that supply shortages exacerbate these stresses and challenges, it is important to keep in mind that flushing anything other than toilet paper creates expensive problems for homeowners and the CIRSSD facilities. Flushing wipes (even those labeled “flushable”) and other non-toilet paper materials cause sewer clogs, backups, equipment and pipe breakages. In cases, sewage overflows can force raw sewage back into peoples’ homes and pollute ground and surface water. Because we are a public utility, the cost to repair these damages is unfortunately borne by our utility ratepayers in our member communities. Over the past two years the rate payers have had to finance the repair and replacement of vital pumping equipment due to damage brought about by non-toilet paper items. We want to avoid any and all of these problems and allow our facility workers to focus on their jobs to keep our facility up and running and compliant in the most cost-effective manner.
Properly addressing this issue requires each of us to be extra mindful, especially in the days, weeks and months ahead, but also, most importantly beyond the containment of COVID-19. We ask that you pay close attention to what is being used in your home, and make sure you are only flushing toilet paper and properly disposing of all other materials.
As a reminder, the following products are NOT flushable and must be disposed of in the trash:
• Paper towels
• Napkins
• Kleenex and other tissues
• Wet wipes/baby wipes (even those labeled as “flushable” wipes)
• Diapers
• Feminine hygiene products
• Gauze/Band-Aids
Thank you for helping the CIRSSD keep our communities safe and sanitary avoiding the costly interruption of vital wastewater conveyance and treatment services!
Norm Miranda, Executive Director
Central Iron Range Sanitary Sewer District
