Those in my inner circle know I embrace my Iron Range roots. One example would be the affable discourse I share with a friend in the Cities. He worked on the Range for a few years, and during that period of employment his daughter was born in Hibbing. He thinks she is a Ranger, however, when he states that premise, I gently postulate to be truly worthy of the moniker one must go back at least three generations!
At times, Rangers appear to be overzealous regarding a protective nature directed at our geographic region. We make disparaging comments about “Citidiots,” and it has been noted, are very slow to warm up to outsiders. It was that way when Shaun Germolus showed up at the Hibbing airport over a decade ago as our new assistant airport director. As the years passed, however, he ingratiated himself within not only the pilot community, but the entire region. When it came time for him to move into the executive director slot, it was voiced that someone else should fill the position because Shaun was not one of us!
For some, Shaun may not have met the literal definition of a Ranger. Make no mistake — he was one of us! His enthusiasm for his position was unparalleled. Many of the improvements we enjoy at Range Regional Airport are the direct result of his tenacity and attention to detail. And he had the unique ability to focus that altruistic ardor on all facets of the aviation community. He was all inclusive and openly expressed his desire to make our airport a friendly place for all.
Shaun left us in much the same manner as he arrived. No fanfare, no bravado. One day he was here — and then he was gone. I am confident he left with a plethora of ideas in his head which would have vastly improved RRA.
Good luck in Florida, my friend. It is an often-overused platitude; however, our loss truly is their gain. And for what it is worth — in my world Shaun — you are a Ranger!
Terry Hocking
Nashwauk
