For weeks I have seen in the local newspapers and on television that the number of Covid-19 cases are low in Minnesota and that some of the counties have no confirmed cases. How can anyone know how many cases there really are, or who has had it? Many people have mild symptoms or no symptoms, and have spread it. People who have presented serious symptoms and meet the criteria are the ones being tested.
We need everyone to be tested to know where the virus is. This order to self isolate slowed down the spread of the virus. It didn't kill it off. Only a vaccine will do that and that is a year or more away from being developed and distributed.
Being an older person puts me at risk. I don't want to get this virus and I don't want anyone I care about to get it. Many people still aren't taking this seriously. Without widespread testing, opening up the state is a crap shoot. I won't gamble with my life. I don't want to die because some people think Covid-19 is no big deal. It is!
Diane Podlogar
Chisholm
