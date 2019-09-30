Once again, we find numerous moral and ethical issues are sharply dividing this nation.

As voters, we must choose elected officials who we feel represent our best interests, which for many include their moral and ethical values. Below please find six important bills recently voted on in the House of Representatives that our 8th Congressional District Representative Pete Stauber opposed with his no vote.

• HR/7 Bias against women

A federal law to provide equal pay for equal work. The bill provides women with new legal tools for obtaining pay equity.

• HR/2157 $19.1 billion disaster aid

$19.1 billion in emergency aid to homeowners, farmers, businesses and local governments struck by natural disasters such as wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes in recent years.

• HR/1 Revamp of electoral systems

Protect electoral systems against cyber attacks and make it easier to vote in federal elections.

• HR/6 legal status for dreamers

Grant permanent legal status and path to citizenship for as many as 2.1 million “dreamers” brought to America illegally as children. Most are young adults and are working.

• HR/1500 Restoring Consumer Protection Bureau

Restore the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its powers that were eliminated by Executive Order in 2017.

• HR/8 Gun background checks

Expand FBI checks on transactions by requiring them for sales over the Internet and private venues, including gun shows.

Sharon Kepler

Hibbing

