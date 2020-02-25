I am discouraged … I am anxious … I am frightened … and I think all of us should have similar feelings. In a few months, we are asked to vote (and please DO!) for the leader of our country. If you have been paying attention, it is obvious that Donald Trump, for the past three years, has been doing all he can to tear down the wonderful country we have known. We can't believe what he says because he lies constantly.
He refuses to let his aides testify to Congress … Why? Might they expose his lies?
He refuses to show his taxes … Why? They may show how he has cheated for years about his business and his income.
Our Constitution states that Congress has the right to oversee and to question what the President is doing. He claims he can do whatever he wants … just like a dictator. He tries constantly to make A.G. Barr and the justice department his own personal law firm … to make the FBI obey him only … and he refuses our intelligence agencies to report national threats to Congress … to name a few.
If Trump and his GOP buddies are re-elected for four more years, I predict we will see higher taxes, more expensive medical care and prescription drugs, the cost of food and housing will escalate, air and water quality will deteriorate, racism and hatred of those who are different in some way will increase. He is not the "chosen one.” I consider him the Evil One. Wake up, Americans, before it is too late.
Carolann Ongaro
Hibbing
