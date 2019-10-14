Dear Ms. Podlogar, in regard to your letter from Oct. 3 (‘Teach respect, not hunting’) in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, I respectfully ask you to get your facts straight. Not only does hunting and trapping keep nature at a healthy balance which the habitat can support, it teaches kids discipline, patience and how to deal with disappointment of not getting what a person wants instantly. It also teaches kids respect for life.
Gun safety is an invaluable life lesson on the dangers and responsibility of using a firearm — a far cry on what kids learn from a violent video game. In other words, teaching gun safety, hunting and trapping skills teach children how to become a better, responsible and well-rounded adult. Something this world desperately needs.
Marcus Damjanovich
Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.