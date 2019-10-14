Dear Ms. Podlogar, in regard to your letter from Oct. 3 (‘Teach respect, not hunting’) in the Hibbing Daily Tribune, I respectfully ask you to get your facts straight. Not only does hunting and trapping keep nature at a healthy balance which the habitat can support, it teaches kids discipline, patience and how to deal with disappointment of not getting what a person wants instantly. It also teaches kids respect for life.

Gun safety is an invaluable life lesson on the dangers and responsibility of using a firearm — a far cry on what kids learn from a violent video game. In other words, teaching gun safety, hunting and trapping skills teach children how to become a better, responsible and well-rounded adult. Something this world desperately needs.

Marcus Damjanovich

Hibbing

