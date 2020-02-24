There has probably never been an election more important to our country than the next Presidential Election in November. On Tuesday, March 3, people in Minnesota will go to the polls and cast their ballots for the candidate of their choice.
For the sake of our values, our country and our very Democracy, we need to pull together as Americans. We have a real goal - to make positive change in how our nation is seen. Our country can not withstand another four years like the last four have been. We need to move forward, strong and united. We need to feel pride in our nation again.
To do that, we will need a leader with integrity, morals, and above all else, a deep love for this country and the people it represents.
We can begin to do this with our vote on March 3, and again in November. In the 2016 election, 49% of registered voters did not cast a ballot. We can only imagine what the outcome of that election could have been if they had.
Never underestimate the power of your vote. This is a right given by our forefathers in the Constitution. Please make voting a priority in your life. Be at the polls on March 3.
Pat Gargano, Hibbing
Range Voices Indivisible
