Would the paper please keep the photos of any slaughtered animals during hunting and trapping season off of the front page? Bury them in or on the back page of the sports section.

Seeing that beautiful black bear, dead and the sheer glee on the faces for the two people involved with its horrendously painful death sickened me to the core.

There are many of your readers like me who find hunting and trapping abhorrent.

How about during hunting season, you have articles on parents who teach their children to respect the lives of all creatures we share the planet with? That would counter the savagery of teaching them it’s okay to kill.

Diane Podlogar

Chisholm

