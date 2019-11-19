Hibbing needs a strong Tobacco 21 ordinance. Limiting the sale of tobacco and vaping products to those under 21 in a community has been shown to decrease the rates of addiction and underage use.

Recently our mayor has proposed an exemption for 18-20 year olds in the military.

This makes no sense to me. Historically smoking rates have been higher in the military than in the civilian population. The Department of Defense has been trying for YEARS to decrease nicotine use by service members. They want a fit and healthy force. They also don't want to have to spend valuable taxpayer health care dollars on smoking or vaping related illnesses.

Our kids look up to those in the service. Nicotine addiction and smoking/vaping related illnesses don't care what career you are in. Protect public health. Encourage our Hibbing City Council to adapt a strong Tobacco 21 ordinance that limits the sale of both tobacco and vaping products to all under 21.

Jan Linse Baldwin MD

