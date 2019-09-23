2014. That's the first time I was educated on e-cigarettes and vaping at a conference I attended through our local chemical health coalition. To meet expectations, I then brought that knowledge to the Hibbing High School staff; in the past years, a few e-cigs and vaping issues have occurred with our youth. But at least we were aware. Even though northern Minnesota seems isolated to such incidents.
2019. That's the first time I began hearing of the national epidemic. I attended our city council meeting in August through our local chemical health coalition. To meet expectations, I then brought that knowledge to our city leaders. At least we were aware. Even though some still wanted to believe northern Minnesota was isolated to such incidents.
???? When will be the first time I hear of our local youth becoming ill, addicted, or worse due to vaping? I’ll rest assured knowing our medical institutions, our school district and community members (and those of neighboring Chisholm), our parents, and our churches not only had information — but supported T21.
We as a community urge our elected city council members to not remain isolated.
Learn more by attending the first of a series of mental health and substance use disorder educational panels from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Lincoln auditorium. The first will be on mental health and tobacco/vaping. It is free and open to the public.
Lori Kolden, a retired 30 year educator
Hibbing Chemical Health Advisory Committee Chair
