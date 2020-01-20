On Wednesday, Jan. 22, our City Council will be reviewing and hopefully adopting an ordinance that will limit the sale of tobacco and vaping (e-cigarette) products to those 21 and over. This is a very important public health move for Hibbing. Ninety-five percent of those who start using nicotine products start before age 21. Research has shown that 75 percent of teens get their tobacco or vaping products from older kids. A 15-17 year old is much more likely to be hanging around someone who is 18 than folks 21 and over. Nicotine harms the teen brain. It can have a negative impact on attention, memory, learning and behavior. The teen brain is more prone to addiction as well, a fact that the tobacco and vaping industries have relied on to give them new life long customers.
The federal government approved legislation to ban the sale of nicotine products to those under 21. This law won't take effect until the end of the year. Unfortunately, its final form is still subject to some revisions. President Trump has already caved to the tobacco lobby by not banning menthol flavoring (more attractive to beginner smokers) and exempting larger tank-based vaping devices from the ban on fruit and candy flavors. By adopting a strong local ordinance, we can better protect our youth and not depend on the whims of outside politicians. It would also go into effect much sooner.
We know that the harms of traditional cigarettes usually don't show up until years later. We know that vaping has sickened and killed users in the short term. We have no clue if vaping will also have negative long term health effects.
What about freedom and a "right" to smoke? Addiction is the opposite of freedom. The vast majority of those addicted to nicotine that I see in my office honestly want to quit. It's tough. Many tell me that they have told their kids and grandkids not to start. Let's make that more likely. Put the health of our kids over the interests of the tobacco industry. Please join me in urging our City Council members to adopt a strong local ordinance to limit access to vaping and tobacco products to those 21 and over.
Jan Linse Baldwin, MD
Hibbing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.