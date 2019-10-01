Again, a certain group (hero worshipers?) want to deface a local historical site, the Hibbing High School, in order to put a statue of their hero on the grounds, only for their benefit.

Who is Dylan? Born in Duluth. Lived in Hibbing as his dad moved from Duluth to Hibbing for business reasons, went to school here for a couple of years then left for Minneapolis, never returned, nor has he ever acknowledged Hibbing.

Normally, a statue is erected because someone did or has done a service to the city, is a local hero, (social, military, athletic) or kept in touch one way or another with the town. Dylan was a packsacker who has done nothing to promote Hibbing. His fan club has tried to no avail. Have you heard anything from his old classmates or neighbors? No. Put the statue — if you have to — up at the mine view. If people ever heard of him, the statue is there for viewing. Don't junk up the high school for the few who want a statue for their only claim to fame and think it makes them important.

G. Harry Maddison

Hibbing

