Precinct caucuses are a foundational pillar of the DFL Party and an opportunity for voicing concerns and shaping political actions. Thirty-nine citizens have volunteered to convene 78 precinct caucuses in 24 locations throughout Itasca County on Feb. 25.
Each caucus will address concerns and written resolutions to impact the party platform. Each caucus will send forth those resolutions and delegates to Itasca County DFL Convention on March 7 in Ball Club Community Center in Deer River. Delegates at the convention will rate the resolutions, and the top concerns will be forwarded to the Minnesota DFL Convention in May, where again, decisions will be made on what the DFL party stands for.
If you consider yourself a member of the DFL, and agree with the principles as stated in the DFL constitution and bylaws (see dfl.org), then you are welcome and encouraged to participate in your precinct caucuses. Think ahead about what you want to discuss with your Democratic neighbors. Learn more at itascacountydfl.org under the Action tab, or drop in the Itasca County DFL Office and Resource Center on Tuesdays or Thursdays, between 2-5 p.m., located at 809 N.E. Fourth St. Grand Rapids.
Jeanne Newstrom, Itasca County DFL director
